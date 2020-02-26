AMARAVATI: Tenth class SSC exams will be held from March 23 to April 8 while Intermediate exams will take place from March 4 to 23, state Education Minister A Suresh has said.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education will conduct the annual board examination for Junior (class 11) and Senior (class 12) from March 4 to March 23.

Board of Secondary Education will conduct Board examination for class 10 from March 23 to April 8,

Over 10 lakh students will be appearing for the Intermediate board exam at 1,411 centers while 6,39,022 students will be appearing for the SSC board exam at 2,923 centers across the state, he said.

District Officials were directed to make all the necessary arrangements for the exams.

“Coordination teams with officials from Departments of Revenue, Health, Police, Labor, and Medical are formed for the smooth conduct of exams. Section 144 will be imposed at all examination centers.

The Minister said 56 flying squads are appointed for SSC board exam and 130 flying squads for Intermediate exams across the state.” Two task force teams are also constituted for each district to monitor Intermediate exams. A Control Room will be operational from March 4 at Vijayawada for continuous monitoring of Intermediate exams “ the Minister said.

Marks will be given along with the grades in the Intermediate marks sheet, he mentioned.

