AMARAVATI: Leading pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has sent legal notices to Telugu Desam Party leaders Nimmala Ramanaidu, former minister Nakka Anandababu and Panchumarthy Anuradha for making baseless allegations on the company over the Andhra Pradesh state government's proposal of making Visakhapatnam as administrative capital to the state.

Aurobindo group has demanded the leaders of Telugu Desam Party to apologise for making such false allegations on the company. The company has made it clear that the accusations levelled against it are malicious and such allegations on a reputed company would be a threat to their brand name.

The company has issued the legal notices to three of the key TDP leaders and warned them, that they will take a legal action if they doesn't apologise to their baseless allegations on the company.

