VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha inaugurated Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) at the State Disaster Management Authority premisies here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering after inauguration, the Home Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is the second State in the country to be equipped with an advanced mechanism of the early warning system.

She further said that during natural calamities like floods, cyclones and lightning strikes, the early warning system will come to the rescue in shifting people to safer places and reducing loss of human life. “Using technology during hard times is always recommended and also benefits in the progress of the State economy. Through this early warning system, public will be sent alerts to shift to safer places during natural disasters and also helps the administration to take up the rescue operations effectively.”

The EWDS was enabled in 76 mandals, 16 fish landing centres, 8 tourism destinations in total 9 coastal districts, across the state.

