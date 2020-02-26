AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government which is taking all measures to curb corruption, has introduced a new mobile application called "Vdocu" which helps detect counterfeit certificates. The state Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita launched a mobile App called "Vdocu" in Guntur on Wednesday, February 26.

Speaking on this occasion, the Home Minster said that, some people are spoiling the bright future of students by creating fake certificates in the state. She advised the students to take part in the development of the state and country with their innovate ideas.

Sucharita said that the state government has launched this app with an aim to curb frauds and to avoid counterfeit certificates. The founder of the app Gundimeda Mohana Krishna who attended this event, said that "Vdocu" is designed with a digital security feature which enables the user for verifying the genuineness of the documents and student certificates etc., with this feature.

