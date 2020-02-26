AMARAVATI: With an aim to creating a conducive atmosphere for increasing power generation and bring in more investments to the sector, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to formulate an Energy Export Policy.

At a review meeting on the energy sector, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to formulate the Energy Export Policy for promoting investments in the state to those who want set up new power plants. He also directed them to explore avenues to increase investments and employment opportunities in the energy sector.

A proposal on leasing out land to industrial units in the sector was also discussed. The Chief Minister said such a proposal would encourage setting up of industries in the state. He said farmers would get a regular income annually and they will get rights on the land permanently.

The officials informed that the NTPC was ready to increase power production in the state by 1000 megawatts and added that efforts were being made to provide them the required land for the purpose.

With reference to the setting up of 10,000 MW solar power plant in the state, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make it a reality at the earliest. The procedural requirements for setting up the plant were discussed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the feeder automation within the next two years for providing nine-hour uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector.

