Speaking to them,YS Jagan also explained to them about the progress and revolutionary changes which were brought in education, medicine and agriculture sectors of the state.

The World Bank officials and Sherburn commended the State Government's efforts for the development of Andhra Pradesh. Lauding the efficient administration of Chief Minister YS Jagan the said that his long term plans are inspirational.

The World Bank's delegation said investment in human resources would result in growth and that they would partners in the initiatives of the state government.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr PV Ramesh chaired the meeting and gave a presentation about the various welfare schemes, Navaratnalu and the ideation behind the decentralistion efforts of the state.

