CHITTOOR: Passengers who were travelling in the Venkatadri Express had a narrow escape, when three of the bogies were detached from the train near Mamandur station of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning, February 25. The train was travelling from Kachiguda to Chittoor at the time of incident.

After Venkatadri Express crossed the Mamandur railway station at 7.30 am S2 and S3 bogies got detached from S3 as the link between the bogies broke. The train engine had moved about half-a-kilometer after decoupling. After noticing this, the locomotives pulled the train back to the detached bogies.

On receiving the information, Mamandur stationmasters reached the spot with the crew and carried out repairs. After which the train reached Renigunta Junction at 8.25 am.

