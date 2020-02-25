POLAVARAM: As the Polavaram Project work progresses at a fast pace, nearly 5000 workers are working day and night, under the guidance of experts and engineers using heavy sophisticated technology to complete 3.07 lakh cubic meters of concrete work in a record span of 7-8 months.

Taking a cue from the determination of Andhra Pradesh State Government, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is placing all its resources and energy on this mega multipurpose project on the Godavari River. The construction site of this prestigious project has got a festive look with the bristling activity by workers, deployment of heavy machines and continuous movement of vehicles, setting aside all the lull over the last few years. Started more than a decade ago, the project work initially moved at a snail pace, unable to maintain the requisite speed for scheduled completion of the project.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very keen on completing this project at a much faster pace. The intention is to stop the drain of Godavari water and help the farmers to get more irrigation water in the shortest possible time. Accordingly, the Chief Minister is regularly monitoring the project work.