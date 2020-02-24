It would be the endeavour of the government to see that every child gets good education and stands up to face the global competition, the Chief Minister said and added that even now the rate of Illiteracy in the state is 33% while the national average is only 27%, which means the state ranks even lower than the national level. Moreover, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of the State is only 23% much lower among the BRICS nations. To change this situation as never before in the country, the state government has brought about revolutionary reforms in the education sector.

Jagananna Vasathi Deevena is part of the reforms for which we will help, Polytechnic and Degree students with their hostel and mess charges. All the students whose parent’s annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get financial assistance directly into the bank account of their mothers. More than 11,54,303 students will be benefited by the scheme, the Chief Minister said.

While the first installment of Rs 10,000 would be credited to their accounts by January, February, the second installment of Rs 10,000 would be deposited by July, August. All the children in each family would get the benefit individually. While the government is spending Rs 2,300 crore every year for Vasathi Deevena, it was spending Rs 3,700 crores additionally for Vidya Deevena programme (total fee reimbursement).

Similarly, Rs 6,400 crores is being spent to provide Rs 15,000 each to 82 lakh students through Amma Vodi programme. The Chief Minister said he was proud to say that Rs 12400 crore was being spent for all these schemes. The government plans to transform the outlook of all schools in the state in three years through Nadu-Nedu and Mana-Badi programmes by providing infrastructure. Similarly, the menu of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme has been changed to provide nutritious food to the children.

The Chief Minister said another revolutionary step taken by the government was to provide primary education in English medium from the next academic year for all the students to face global competition once they complete their studies.

However, the detractors who were summarily rejected by the people in the elections have been spreading canards but we will go forward with our good-work to justify the mandate given to us, he said.

