CHITTOOR: The Chittoor court on Monday awarded death sentence to the convict Mohammed Rafi in the rape and murder case of a 6-year-old girl in Chittoor which took place on November 2019.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional District Judge Venkata Haranath.T. This was the first execution under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the district. Following his verdict, the judge said that the judgement will now be forwarded to the Andhra Pradesh High Court which will decide the date of the execution.

Recalling the heinous crime, the six-old-year girl was raped and murdered in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district when she went to a wedding in Korabalakota town under B Kothakota block along with her parents on November 7, 2019.

After she went missing at around 10 pm that night, her dead body was found behind the bushes near the wedding hall the next day.

Her clothes partly removed from her body and there were scratches on her face. Some empty liquor bottles were also found near her body. Her post-mortem confirmed rape.

