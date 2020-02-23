This eligible number may increase, as the pending Spandana applications on objections received on ineligibility are disposed of and the balance unsurveyed students get surveyed in the secretariat logins. A drive is being conducted to complete these two aspects. No eligible student shall be left out of the scheme. At present, 50% of the eligible Vasathi Deevena Scheme amount is being released to the mothers’ accounts.

