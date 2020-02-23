AMARAVATI: A new era would dawn for lakhs of students in Andhra Pradesh on Monday with the launch of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizianagaram. He will also inaugurate the newly Disha Police Station built there, as part of the tour.
Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme will provide financial assistance for hostel and mess charges for ITI / Polytechnic / Degree students. As many as 11,87,904 students would be benefited by the scheme.
The Education Department approved Rs. 2,300 Crores for the present Financial Year. The amount under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena will be credited into the respective account of the mother or guardian of the eligible student.
The Education Department will offer Rs10,000 for ITI Students, Rs. 15,000 for Polytechnic Students, Rs. 20,000 for Degree Candidates every year through this Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme 2020 in two equal installments in the month of February and July.
The objectives of the scheme are to help the mothers financially so that they continue to send their children to higher education without any difficulty.
Courses covered are ITI, Polytechnic, to Degree and PG/Ph.D (except Intermediate students who are covered under Ammavodi) Full fee reimbursement is provided for SC/ST students, regardless of courses.
JVD cards with a unique bar code for each student are being distributed to all eligible students. The bar code indicates the full details of the student, including the status of sanction, under the scheme
As many as 53720 ITI students, Rs 26.86 Crores, for 86,896 polytechnic students Rs 65.17 Crores and for 10,47,288 Degree and PG students Rs 1047.12 Crore are going to be provided under the first installment for the students.
This eligible number may increase, as the pending Spandana applications on objections received on ineligibility are disposed of and the balance unsurveyed students get surveyed in the secretariat logins. A drive is being conducted to complete these two aspects. No eligible student shall be left out of the scheme. At present, 50% of the eligible Vasathi Deevena Scheme amount is being released to the mothers’ accounts.
