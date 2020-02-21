People all over the country started celebrating Maha Shivaratri from Friday, early morning . Devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast, stay awake all night, by singing hymns and chant mantras to pay their obeisance to the God. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day and it came to be known as Maha Shivaratri.

According to astrologers, Chaturdashi of Krishnapaksha in Phalguna month will start on February 21 from 5:24 pm. In fact, what is interesting is that this Maha Shiv Ratri is all the more important and auspicious because the timings of this Maha Shivratri will only come once in 59 years.

Huge arrangements were made at all the major temples of Lord Shiva like Srisailam, Srikalahasti,Yaganti and ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ for the celebrations of Mahashivratri 2020 Brahmostavams. The state government has taken all the precautionary measures to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

