AMARAVATI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and praised him for enacting Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019 for the safety and protection of women and children in the state. He also hailed the CM for implementing various emergency services to prevent crime against women.

Anil Deshmukh said apart from enacting the laws, the appointment of officers from police and women welfare departments for the implementation of the law is also a great decision.

He also praised the YSRCP government for his actions towards the welfare of the downtrodden people in the state.

The CM said the government has taken all the necessary steps to implement Disha act for the safety and protection of the women and children in the state.

Andhra Pradesh ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Thaneti Vaniths, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang and other officials were among those present in the meeting.

