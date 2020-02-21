SRISAILAM: Lord Shiva devotees rush to Srisailam temple on the occasion of the auspicious Maha Shivaratri. The devotees started worshiping lord Shiva by taking a holy dip in the Pathalaganga, and performing abhishekam to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and kumkumarchana to Sri Bhramaramba Devi.
Lord Shiva Devotees Rush To Srisailam Temple
Related stories
Andhra pradesh
YS Jagan Conveys Greetings On Maha Shivaratri
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted all the Telugu people on the occasion of the auspicious Maha Shivaratri.
Andhra pradesh
Veligonda Project Phase-I To Be Ready By July
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday reviewed the progress of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project.
Andhra pradesh
Maharashtra All Praise For Disha Act
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and praised him for enacting Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019 for the safety and protection of women and children in the state.
Andhra pradesh
Maharashtra Officials Meet AP CM Over Disha Act
A team of special officials from Maharashtra came to Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government.