VIJAYANAGARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme on the 24thof this month at Vijayanagaram as scheduled. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanarayana announced this on Thursday while addressing the media here. The Minister expressed his happiness that the prestigious program would be launched from this district. He said that, "We are making all arrangements for the CM's tour to be a grand success and said that YS Jagan will also inaugurate the newly built Disha Police Station built here ,as part of the tour,” he said.

Speaking further, the Minister asked as to why the former central minister and TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju was touring the district as part of the Praja Chaitanya Yatra. He also questioned as to what the TDP leader had done for the district’s development. Not a single industry was brought during his tenure at the centre, in fact, all the old ones were closed during the TDP regime, he scoffed. Our government knows how to protect the industries and generate employment he reminded. Who are the TDP leaders trying fool with these yatras , he asked further.

Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme will help ITI / Polytechnic / Degree students with their hostel and mess charges in institutions. All the students will get financial assistance directly into the bank account of their mothers. More than 58,091 students from 153 colleges in district would be benefited from Vasati Deevena Scheme.

Furthermore, the AP Education Department approved Rs. 2,300 Crores for the present Financial Year. Jagananna Vasathi Deevena shall be credited into the respective account of the mother of the eligible student. In case of the demise or absence of the mother, the amount shall be credited to the account of the natural guardian of the student.

The AP Education Government officials will offer INR 10,000 for ITI Students, Rs. 15,000 for Polytechnic Students, Rs. 20,000 for Degree Candidates every year through this Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme 2020 in AP and above courses per year to every eligible student for food and hostel expenses.

Under Jagan Anna Vasati Deevena Scheme, AP govt. will give the specified amount to students in two equal instalments in the month of February and July.

