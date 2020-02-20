Maharashtra Officials Meet AP CM Over Disha Act

AMARAVATI: A team of special officials from Maharashtra came to Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government. They also met with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, February 20. They inquired about all the key details related to Disha Act, from YS Jagan at CM camp office in Tadepalli.
AP CM explained the team about the Act. The team included Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Additional CS and two other senior IPS officers. AP Ministers Mekathoti Sucharita, Taneti Vanitha, AP DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang, General Secretary Neelam Sahni, Disha Special Officer Deepika and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.