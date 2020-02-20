By G. Priyanka

HYDERABAD: On Maha Shivaratri, devotees all over the country worship Lord Shiva following different rituals and traditions. This year Maha Shivaratri starts on February 21, Friday. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast, stay awake all night, by singing hymns and chant mantras to pay their obeisance to the God.

According to astrologers, Chaturdashi of Krishnapaksha in Phalguna month will start on February 21 from 5:24 pm. In fact, what is interesting is that this Maha Shiv Ratri is all the more important and auspicious because the timings of this Maha Shivratri will only come once in 59 years.

Reason Behind Celebrating Maha Shivaratri

According to Hindu Purana, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day and it came to be known as Maha Shivaratri.

Maha Shivaratri Meaning

Shivaratri means Shiva's night where his devotees stay awake all night worshipping the God. Shivaratri comes in every month which is called monthly Shivaratri. But, Shivaratri of Phalguna month is called Maha Shivratri. People also believe that Lord Shiva has performed the dance known as Tandav, on this night.

Maha Shivaratri Pooja Timings:

The Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 05:20 PM on February 21, 2020

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends at 07:02 PM on Feb 22, 2020

The Nishita Kaal Puja Time is only between, 12:09 AM to 01:00 AM on February 22.

Every devotee must keep certain things in mind while worshipping Lord Shiva

Things You Should Not Offer To Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri:

You should never offer Basil or Tulsi Leaves to Lord Shiva.

You should never offer Milk in Bronze Pot.

You should never offer Kewda and Champa Flowers to lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri.

Avoid using Haldi, Coconut Water while performing pooja to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri.

Things You Should Offer To Lord Shiva On Maha Shivaratri

Offering Raw Rice to Lord Shiva on this day is believed to bring health and wealth.

Sesame, Barley is the favourite food believed to be of Lord Shiva, offering them will bring good luck.

Most of the people also offer sugarcane juice.

People believe that offering honey, water to Lord Shiva can cure health-related problems.

People also offer Gangajal to lord Shiva and performs abhisheka to Lord Shiva with Panchamrita (which are usually honey, liquid jaggery, cow milk, yoghurt and ghee).

