AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government’s aims to start 'Mission for Krishna and Godavari Canals' to develop and cleanse all the canals and provide pure drinking water as well as water for irrigation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a website at a review meeting here on Wednesday and directed officials to see that water pollution is totally eliminated. He directed the officials to be ready with a plan of action for the programme in three months and asked them to start off with Tadepalli municipality.

Mission for Krishna and Godavari Canals director Katamaneni Bhaskar and officials of the departments concerned were present.

Officials informed that initially works would be taken up in an extent of 1,344 kilometres covering 36 major canals across both the rivers. The CM directed the officials to build up greenery across the lining of all the canals for beautification and to see that all the municipalities were covered. While seeking the details of the cost of solid waste management and beautification, the CM directed the officials to concentrate on operation and management.

The programme would involve 18 municipalities and corporations in East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. CM YS Jagan directed the officials to prepare pilot projects for Pulivendula and Visakhapatnam in the programme and aim at self-sustainability. Efforts should also be made to rehabilitate the people living on the banks of the canals by providing them proper housing, he added.

