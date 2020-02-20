AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted Telugu people on the occasion of the auspicious Maha Shivaratri. The Chief Minister conveyed best wishes to all Telugu people, to celebrate the Shivaratri festival with great devotion. AP CM wishes that all the people should seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on the holy day. He issued a statement on Thursday, February 20, to this extent.

Massive arrangements were made at all the major temples of Lord Shiva like Srisailam, Srikalahasti, Yaganti and ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ for the celebrations of Mahashivratri 2020 Brahmostavams. The state government has taken all the precautionary measures to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

Also Read: Maharasthra Govt To Enact AP’s Disha Act Like Legislation