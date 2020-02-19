According to Hindu Puranas all the five Shiva Lingams at these temples are believed to have been scattered parts of one single Shiva Lingam, and each of these temples was believed to be installed by five different deities Indra, Chandra and Surya, Vishnu and Kartikeya.

Reason For Visiting All Five Temples On The Same Day:

As all of the five temples were built from the scattered parts of one single Shiva Lingam there is a belief that visiting all the five temples on a single day in the holy month of Kartika Masam is very rewarding. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated in all these Pancharamas in a grand manner. Hindus from all over the country come to visit the famous Shiva temples and performs rituals to Lord Shiva, and they stay on fast on Shivaratri day.