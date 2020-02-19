AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Discoms to strike a deal with power units which come forward to provide quality power at reasonable cost. He said the Discoms can come out of the red if the expenses are cut down.

At a review meeting held here on Wednesday the Chief Minister said the main focus should be on the 10,000 MW solar power plants proposed to be set up by the government and efforts should be made to increase the number of such plants in the long run. He also directed the officials to encourage solar and wind power companies which offer power at lesser cost to ease the pressure on the Discoms.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure quality coal to the GENCO thermal power units so that they become self-reliant and to get the quality of the supplied coal certified periodically by a third party. He said that efforts should be made to get the state power sector out of the red within the next five years.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to see that GENCO turns into a profit-making unit and to concentrate on hydro reverse pumping projects. He said an export policy should be prepared to attract investors from outside the state. There should be no room for corruption in the power sector, he said and added that training should be given to the power sector staff in top class training centres.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete Krishnapatnam and VTPS projects at the earliest.

