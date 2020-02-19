AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders directing the transfer and promotion of IPS officer M Deepika Patil, who was appointed as a special officer in the implementation of the Disha Act.

Deepika has been promoted as Superintendent of Police and transferred to Mangalagiri District with immediate act, the orders said.

Interestingly Deepika comes from a family of civil servants. Her father Vishnuvardhan Rao is currently Director General of Jharkhand Police department and her brother Harshavardhan is the Superintendent of Police of Itanagar. Deepika’s husband Vikrant Patil is now Guntakal Railway Superintendent of Police in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recollected that the government has appointed two civil servants - Dr Kritika Shukla and M Deepika, as Special Officers to implement the Disha Act, 2019. Dr Kritika Shukla, presently the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare, has been given an additional charge as DISHA Special Officer. M Deepika, who is the Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) of Kurnool, was posted as DISHA Special Officer under the office of ADG CID,

The Disha Act was recently passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for making amendments in the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code for ensuring completion of probe and trial within 21 working days and for awarding death penalty in cases of sexual offences against women and children which are heinous in nature.

