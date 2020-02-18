KURNOOL: The utility of Village Secretariats is coming to the fore with every passing day and one more facility is coming to the doorstep of beneficiaries under Dr YSR Kanti Velugu.

Village and Ward volunteers will be at hand to guide the old and disabled for the eye screening camp which will be held at Village Secretariat or the nearest Health Centre.

It will be the Village and Ward volunteers who will deliver the spectacles at the homes after the necessary tests are done. The tests and spectacles are free of cost and they will be brought home by the volunteers.

‘I have a special affection for Avva Tathalu (grandparents) and will go to any extent to help them, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during the launch of the third phase of YSR Kanti Velugu here on Tuesday.

Earlier, volunteers were given the task of disbursing the pension to the beneficiaries at their doorstep which has saved the old and disabled the trouble of going to the pension disbursing offices and the move was lauded by many.

