NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Minister of State for Civil Affairs Kodali Nani and Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar met Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in New Delhi today and requested him to release RS 4,000 crore due from the Food Corporation of India to the state.

Highlights from the meeting:

The Minister is said to have asked Ram Vilas Paswan to release Rs 4,000 crores to be received from the FCI to the state of AP

The centre has identified only 92 lakh cards, but there are a total of one crore thirty lakh cards to be identified and the Minister said.

Kodali said that they had requested the Minister to empty the grain reserves in the FCI godowns as the rice purchased from the farmers have to stored . The Union Minister responded positively to their request.

For the issuance of ration cards, we have simplified the regulations by relaxing the guidelines so that more people can get their cards, he said.

He also brought to the Minister's notice that more than 9 lakh cards have been withdrawn by beneficiaries who do not need ration, especially after the ArogyaSri and fee reimbursement cards were given to them.

We are also verifying the applications of six lakh beneficiaries who have applied for the ration and cards. Only after proper scrutiny, we shall give it those who deserve it.

The regulations have been relaxed with the goal of having more beneficiaries

Since the issuance of ration cards is a continuous process, we have relaxed the rules and regulations. For those who apply at the Village Secretariats the cards will be issued within five days, he clarified.

If the Centre decides to implement the ‘One Nation One Card’ scheme across the country, we will definitely implement it, he said.

