AMARAVATI: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha released the final results of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) posts.

Results are available online at www.slprb.ap.gov.in

Addressing the media, after releasing the final list here on Tuesday, the Minister stated that the notification to fill up 50 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor was issued on September 30, 2019.

“Of the total 50 posts, 49 were filled in the due process and one post was left out as there is no eligible candidate. As many as 2488 candidates have registered for the examination of which 1981 attended the exam.

In the written test 496 were qualified while 97 candidates attended the interview. Finally, 49 were selected and will undergo verification along with training in a few days.

The last time the recruitment took place was in 2013 but the training was provided in 2017. But this time, the training will be given within a week. For the first time in the history of the State, more than 50 per cent of the posts are filled with women,” she said.

