AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third phase of Dr YSR Kanti Velugu programme in Kurnool on Tuesday. The scheme, which is termed as a comprehensive, sustainable, and universal eye care scheme, was launched in October last year on the World Sight day.

The Chief Minister will reach Gannavaram Airport from his Tadepalli residence at 9:00 AM and arrive at the Orvakallu Airport near Kurnool at 10:30AM. He will reach the STBC College grounds at 11:00 AM and launch the third phase of the YSR Kanti Velugu programme and distribute ArogyaSri health Cards to the beneficiaries there in a special programme.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Health Sub-Centres as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Also Read: YSR Kanti Velugu: All You Need To Know About The Scheme

YS Jagan will felicitate medical professionals as part of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and finally address a public rally before heading back to Tadepalli.

The Chief Minister reviewed the programme implementation progress earlier and said that senior citizens and the aged should be given first preference under the YSR Kanti Velugu programme for which screening tests would be conducted at the village level. Screening test was conducted for nearly 1.25 crore people as part of the Kanti Velugu programme.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Wishes KCR On His 66th Birthday