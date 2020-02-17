AMARAVATI: YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) lashed out at Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, stating that he has come up with a plan to divert people's attention the from Income Tax (I-T) raids, which were conducted on Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu's former Secretary Pendyala Srinivasa Rao and other benamis. He questioned Pawan Kalyan, CPI leaders Ramakrishna and Narayana as to why they didn't speak a word over I-T Raids on Chandrababu Naidu's benamis.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Monday, RK criticized Pawan Kalyan's trip to the state capital and called it as a ploy to divert public attention from the IT raids. He even reminded the amount unearthed as stated in the press note from Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT),where two thousand crores of illegal transactions were made, he said.

The YSRCP MLA said that the TDP president and his son Nara Lokesh's illegal scams were exposed because of these raids. Unaccounted cash and illegal properties have come to the fore only in the preliminary inquiry of the CBDT and much more will come out during the full investigation in due course, he said.

Speaking further he questioned as to why Chandrababu was silent on the raids of his former PA's house. He even questioned Nara Lokesh's silence over I-T raids on his benami friend Rakesh's companies. Why doesn't the former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao open his mouth about these raids on his son's companies, questioned the YSRCP MLA.

