AMARAVATI: Breathing life into health sector by upgrading government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals, Andhra Pradesh government is providing IPHS standards for sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs, AHs, DHs and MCI norms for teaching hospitals as part of Nadu-Nedu programme.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching the first phase of the programme by laying the foundation stone for a health sub-centre at Kurnool on Tuesday. Under Nadu-Nedu programme, new construction and repair & renovation of hospitals will be taken up with an a cost of Rs.11,737 crores over a period of three years in phased manner to improve health care facilities in all government hospitals and to provide better services for poorest of the poor.

As part of the first phase, an amount of Rs 1,129 crores has been allocated for the health and wellness centres (sub-centres). In all, 1,086 sub-centres in the government buildings were strengthened at a cost of Rs 2.83 lakhs. A prestigious initiative by the government is to set up 4906 sub-centres at a cost of Rs 23 lakhs.

A pictorial contrast of the hospitals before and after implementation of Nadu Nedu (Then and Now) would be displayed to mark the differences.

ANM staff quarters (888 sft) will be provided with single bed-room, kitchen and toilet, a clinic with lab and examination room with toilet and fully furnished medical equipment and furniture.

After the formation of the new government, availability of medicines been a priority item and Rs.100 crores was paid to the suppliers towards clearance of old dues. As a result, suppliers have actively participated in the tenders and rate contract was obtained for 448 medicines by the end of September 2019.

Essential Medicines List (EML) was revised according to the recommendations of the Standing Experts Committee and EML & AML was finalized to 607 medicines by November 2019. Out of 607 drugs, rate contract is available for about 511 drugs and 285 surgicals as on date. As per the assurance given by the Chief Minister, 530 life-saving medicines are being provided in health care institutions in the state.

After taking over completely revamped 108 services by positioning one ambulance per mandal thereby assuring the availability of an ambulance within the shortest time to the needy people during emergencies, the government procured 432 ambulances with an amount of Rs 104.38 crores. Similarly, 104 (Mobile Medical Units) services have also been completely revamped by increasing the fleet from 292 to 676, one each per mandal. In all, 676 mobile medical units were procured with an amount of Rs 120.05 crores. Similarly, an agency has been identified for setting up of Emergency Response Centre (ERC) with an amount of Rs 210.25 crores for operation during the next seven years.

