AMARAVATI: Birthday wishes poured in from different parts of the country on account of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) birthday today, February 17th.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his birthday wishes to his counterpart through Twitter. He wished him a happy birthday and hoped that the blessings of God should be with him always. He also wished for KCR’s long life and good health and that KCR should continue his yeoman services to the people of Telangana.

Check out his tweet in Telugu here: