AMARAVATI: Birthday wishes poured in from different parts of the country on account of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) birthday today, February 17th.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his birthday wishes to his counterpart through Twitter. He wished him a happy birthday and hoped that the blessings of God should be with him always. He also wished for KCR’s long life and good health and that KCR should continue his yeoman services to the people of Telangana.
Check out his tweet in Telugu here:
Several national leaders took to the social media platforms and wished KCR on his birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished KCR on his birthday. “Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” he wrote in his Twitter message.
KCR's son and Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and wished his father on his birthday.
YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy also conveyed his wishes to the Telangana Chief Minister on his birthday.