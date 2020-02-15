AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled to meet Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at 12 PM, on Saturday February 15, as a part of his visit to Delhi. The AP CM is to discuss abolition of legislative council and setting up of High Court in Kurnool with Prasad.

YS Jagan has met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and and discussed a wide range of issues related to the state including the functionalities of the police wing in the state, Disha Act among others for about 40 minutes. He even made a request to Amit Shah to direct the Central Home department to approve the Disha Act enacted by the state Assembly to provide protection to the women in the state, and to approve the state government’s decision over abolition of legislative assembly in the state, in the current session of Parliament.

AP CM requested home minister to release funds to Polavaram Project and grant Special Category Status (SCS) to the state.

