AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday and discussed wide ranging issues related to the state including the functionalities of the police wing in the state, Disha Act among others.

The Chief Minister told Amit Shah that there are lapses in the State Police department, where all the technical logistics and premier institutions were left behind Hyderabad during bifurcation. He mentioned that the centre has allotted State Forensic Lab in 2017 with a total budget of Rs 253.4 Crores, of which Rs 152 Crores is Central share and Rs 101.4 Crore is of State. The project was put aside due to the negligence of the previous government and the Chief Minister asked the Home Minister to reconsider it.

He further requested Amit Shah to direct the Central Home Ministry to approve the Disha Act enacted by the state Assembly to provide protection to the women in the state. Across the State 18 Disha police stations were set up with special teams and fasttrack courts to try these cases are also being set up.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the promises made to the State under State Reorganization Act and asked the Centre to fulfill them. He asked to provide financial help to the state for completion of projects like Kadapa Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam - Chennai corridor, Ramayapatnam port, Kakinada Petroleum Complex and the like.

The Chief Minister urged Amit Shah to take steps for setting up the High Court in Kurnool . He reminded that they promised to establish High Court on a permanent basis in the Rayalaseema region, which was also there in the manifesto.Chief Minister outlined the need for decentralisation of administration and development in the state and the efforts being made by the state to that effect.

With reference to the decision of the government for the abolition of the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister reminded that the decision was taken since it had lost its utility and going against the bills passed by the Legislative Assembly. He urged the Home Minister to direct the Central Law Department to take necessary action in this regard.

He further said that the state government intends to complete the Polavaram Project by 2021 and sought assistance for the rehabilitation package for all the families to be evacuated as per the schedule.

He said that the total estimated cost of the project turned out to be Rs 55,549 crores and Rs 33,010 crores was needed as part of the R&R package. He recalled that the Central water Resources Ministry has estimated the cost of Polavaram Project to be Rs 55549 crores in February 2019.

The Chief Minister said that the project is yet to get administrative sanction for which special efforts have to be made by the Centre. He informed the Union Home Minister that so far the state government has spent Rs 3320 crores for the project which has to be released by the Central Water Resources Ministry.

The Chief Minister informed that the Centre has released only Rs 10,610 crores during this financial year and recalled that the amount was only half the allotment of previous year. He said to enhance backward villages and backward districts special package has been quoted which is similar as in Bundelkhand district in Uttarpradesh and Kalahandi district in Orissa with the amount of rupees 4000/-. But where as 7 backward districts in Andhra Pradesh it is given only Rs 400. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the Home Minister to change this special package from Rs 400 to Rs 4000.

According to Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India's estimation, during 2014-15 the state was in a revenue deficit of Rs. 22, 948.76 crores. Despite the revenue deficit, the central government has given only Rs. 3,979.50 crores and Rs. 18,969.26 crores are yet to be received. The Chief Minister on behalf of the state has requested to release the pending amount immediately.

With reference to the allocation of Rs 2500 crores for construction of the state capital, he reminded that only Rs 1000 crore was released by the Centre. He sought the release of the pending funds for the purpose.

He said the state needs special status to overcome the financial constraints and reminded that it did not need the approval of the Finance Commission. He also recalled that the 15th Finance Commission had made it clear that special status to the state was in the purview of the Centre. Taking this into consideration he urged the Prime Minister to accord special status to the state.

He outlined the need for decentralization of administration and development in the state and the efforts being made by the state to that effect. He informed the Home Minister that the state Cabinet has approved to have the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, the legislative capital in Amaravati and the judicial capital in Kurnool for which a Bill was passed and the state assembly has approved it.

