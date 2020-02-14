DUBAI: The Andhra resident who died onboard a tanker off the coast of Sharjah last month has been repatriated to his native place in Andhra Pradesh, a Dubai-based news report said.

Two Indians died in a fire onboard the unloaded vessel MT SAM, 21 miles off the coast of Sharjah on January 29. The two deceased Indians were identified as Shiva Naga Babu from Andhra Pradesh and Basudeb Haldar from West Bengal, the Gulf News reported. The body of the Haldar has also been repatriated.

The Consulate General of India, Dubai, tweeted on Thursday that the mortal remains has been sent back to India.