DUBAI: The Andhra resident who died onboard a tanker off the coast of Sharjah last month has been repatriated to his native place in Andhra Pradesh, a Dubai-based news report said.
Two Indians died in a fire onboard the unloaded vessel MT SAM, 21 miles off the coast of Sharjah on January 29. The two deceased Indians were identified as Shiva Naga Babu from Andhra Pradesh and Basudeb Haldar from West Bengal, the Gulf News reported. The body of the Haldar has also been repatriated.
The Consulate General of India, Dubai, tweeted on Thursday that the mortal remains has been sent back to India.
At the time of the fire, there were 12 crew members and 44 technicians on board the vessel, including Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Ethiopians, among other nationalities.
Other than Babu and Haldar, two other Indians also died in the fire. However, they were yet to be identified, the report said. As of now, the unidentified Indians are suspected to be Kolangi Thankavel from Tamil Nadu and Mohammad Abbas Ansari from Bihar, the news report read.
Earlier, Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul told the newspaper that local authorities would identify the two unidentified Indians using DNA tests.
All the victims were technicians hired by a Fujairah-based company for maintenance work in the vessel which was to sail to India.
