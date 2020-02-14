AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi today, February 14. He will fly from Gannavaram Airport at 3.30 pm on Friday and reach Delhi at 6 pm. He is slated to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue of the abolition of the legislative council, three-capital issue and other pending issues under Schedule XI and X between AP and Telangana after the bifurcation.

If time permits, an appointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be sought to discuss issues related to Central funds for the irrigation projects in the State.

After the meeting YS Jagan will return to his residence in Tadepalli on Saturday afternoon.

