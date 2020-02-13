AMARAVATI: A government school of international standards was proposed at Pulivendula by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while holding a review meeting on the progress of development works in Kadapa and Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA), here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare proposals within a week for setting up institutes in veterinary and horticulture sectors and efforts should be made for constructing a Town Hall in Pulivendula under PADA. The officials informed that works for setting up a medical college and cancer hospital were in full swing.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the works for which he had recently laid the foundation stone. He directed the officials to have all the skill development centres in the same model and to set up godowns at the village level, cold-storage units at the mandal level and food processing zones at the constituency level.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure storage of flood water at Gandikota and Chitravati and to take up the road expansion works between Muddanur and Kodikonda check post. The officials informed that some farmers were keen on the cultivation of dates for which environment, cost and other factors would have to be taken into consideration.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to promote the cultivation of millets and to completely utilize the facilities available at the AP Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL).

