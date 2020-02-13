AMARAVATI: Parents committees have made resolutions in support of the implementation of English medium, said Minister for Education, Adhimulapu Suresh.

Addressing a press conference the Minister said that the parents' committees have handed over the resolution copies to the government by from 43,000 schools across the State. “Through these resolution copies, it was made clear that all the government schools across the State are eagerly waiting for the English medium. Even in Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency, parents welcomed the State government idea of implementing the English medium. Implementing the English medium in government schools is a pleasure. There are many challenges with the decision of the English medium like training the teachers, bringing support materials, etc. and we are going to overcome every challenge.”

Minister Suresh further said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very much committed to improving the standards in the education sector and thus brought this English medium. “The students will be provided with Textbooks, Workbooks and study material too. From the coming academic year, students will also be provided with Jagan Anna Vidhya Kanuka, which comprises school bag, shoes, uniform, and books. Keeping the student’s future in mind, the Chief Minister has taken this decision to implement the English medium. The English language is very useful for livelihood. Even in the High Court, the government will showcase these resolution copies of the parents and let them know what the public wants. We make them understand that English medium and their intention is only to make children compete at the international level. Students will face problems in changing to English medium at the Intermediate level suddenly if they study their education till SSC in Telugu.

In today’s fast-changing world, the students have to be updated in every aspect especially in maintaining the communication skills, which happens only if they pursue their studies in English medium right from an early age.” he added.

Also Read: Hindu Group Chairman Lauds YS Jagan’s English Medium In Govt Schools Initiative