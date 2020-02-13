SRIKAKULAM: Wedding celebrations turned ugly at Andhra Pradesh’s Saravakota on Wednesday after a heated argument broke out between bride and groom’s family members.

According to Saravakota SI, The wedding was fixed between Suresh who belonged to Relly street of Saravakota in Srikakulam district, and a woman from Uppalavalasa. The wedding reception was arranged at the groom’s residence. A scuffle broke out between the bride’s side relatives and the groom’s when he wanted more chicken being served by the groom’s relatives saying that there was less chicken. The man who belonged to the bride’s side threw his plate on to the face of a man serving chicken and then the heated argument broke out.

After receiving information, police reached the place and some people belonging to the bride’s side involved in the scuffle were taken to the police station. The bride’s family members went to the police station along with the groom’s family members. At this point, a heated argument broke out between the two parties and stones were pelted. Police had to intervene with a lathi charge as the condition was out of control. The SI intervened and brought control to the situation. The police registered a case based on the complaint by the two parties.

However, the wedding had taken place, the SI said.

