With this the government has taken another stride in the automutation of land rights. Till now, farmers had been running around tahsildar and MeeSeva offices for registration and other changes in the revenue records which was not only tedious for them but was also leading to an increase in corruption in the revenue offices. To curtail all these these drawbacks, the state government has introduced the automutation of revenue records.

With an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Record of Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 1971, the officials of the registration department have been recognized as provisional recording officers to deal with the records pertaining to land transfer with the Collector as their appointing officer.

The land transfer records (ROR-1B Adangal) would be made available online without the payment of any fee on www.meebhoomi.ap.gov.in portal. Automutation pilot project was taken up in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district in 2019. The government is making efforts to extend the facility to all other districts in the state.

The whole process of land registration till the issuing of e-passbook would be made available online with the new system of automutation. The land owners need not go to the tahsildar office or the MeeSeva office for any transaction as they will be getting updates on their mobile phones.

Moreover, the process of tahsildar’s attestation, and the inclusion of their particulars in the revenue records will be completed within 30 days and the e-passbook will be issued immediately.

