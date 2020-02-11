AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government which has set up Disha police station for the protection of women against any sexual offenses has registered its first case and arrested a person who has assaulted a woman, on Tuesday, February 11 in Vijayawada. Police arrested the person with the help of a Disha app.

According to reports, the man allegedly assaulted a woman traveling from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. The police had immediately taken action against the person after they received the complaint through SOS at 4.21 am. The call of the victim was registered at Mangalgiri Disha call center. The call was then forwarded to emergency centers. Acting upon this, the Eluru police arrested the person within six minutes at 4.27 after receiving the call.

"Police has lodged an FIR at Eluru three town police station, on the complaint of a female traveler," said Dipika Patil, the DIG.

