Amaravati: The issuance of Arogyasri cards would begin on February 15 and end by March 31 in all the districts in the state, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while participating in a video conference with District Collectors and SPs here on Tuesday.

The issuance of the cards will begin in Kurnool, YSR Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts on February 15, in Anantapur, twin Godavari districts, Nellore and Chittoor districts on March 7, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts on March 25. The Arogyasri cards would be issued to 1.41 crore beneficiaries with QR code. All those below Rs 5 lakh income per annum will be covered under the programme.

With regard to Kanti Velugu programme, the officials informed the Chief Minister that eye surgeries for children have been postponed till summer holidays as the children would need 25 days rest after the surgery and spectacles would also be given to those in need.

The officials said that screening tests would be conducted for 56 lakh old-aged persons under the third phase of the Kanti Velugu programme. They would not only be provided pension but also spectacles. Surgeries would be performed from March to those in need of it.

The officials said that the screening tests would be performed in the village secretariats. Route maps are being prepared for two or three teams to cover each mandal. The Chief Minister directed all the Collectors to see that the programme is a success.

The third phase of Kanti Velugu programme for the aged would begin in Kurnool on February 18 to be presided over by the Chief Minister and also lay the foundation stone for Nadu-Nedu programme in hospitals. The land has been identified for setting up 4,472 sub-centres and land would be acquired for the remaining sub-centres. The work would be taken up by this month-end.

In all, the pension has been given to 6,14,244 aged persons. However, there were complaints of several people not receiving a pension. The Chief Minister said such cases should be verified and pension given to the eligible for two months. Similarly, the pension would be provided within five days to those who applied for it if they are qualified. The Collectors will have to re-verify such cases by February 17, uploaded on February 18 and the social audit completed by February 19 and the final list will have to be announced the very next day.

Also Read:AP Govt Saves Rs 2000 Cr Public Exchequer Through Reverse Tendering