AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government issued orders for the implementation of Disha Act and released a fund amount of Rs 47.93 Crore for this purpose. The State Home the department has issued directions to this effect on Tuesday, February 11.

The state the government will set up to set up 13 Disha police stations and special courts across the state. The Home Ministry has also ordered the formation of special committees to curb sexual harassment against women in all government departments.

Panchayat Raj department chief secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that a committee has been set up to look after the sexual harassment cases against the women in any working places. He said that the committee will be formed under the Prevention of Sexual Assault of Women Act 2013. This committee consists of seven officials and staff. The state government has decided to implement Disha, as a scheme has not been approved by the President till now.

