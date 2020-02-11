AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in Assembly elections on Tuesday February 11.
AP CM Congratulates Kejriwal On Remarkable Victory
