Justice Jayachandra Reddy’s profile

He was born on July 15, 1929 to Kamirareddy Krishna Reddy and Chennammala at Timmasamudram village in Sundupalle mandal,in YSR Kadapa distrcit. Educated at Theosophical High School, Madanapalli, Board High School, Rayachoti, Government College, Anantapur, Besant Theosophical College, Madanapalli, Justice Jayachandra Reddy took his Law Degree from Law College, Madras, enrolled as an Advocate of Madras High Court, on 04.08.1952. He joined the office of P.Basireddy, who later retired as Acting Chief Justice of A.P. High Court. In 1970 he was appointed as Public Prosecutor which office he held till his elevation in 1975. Lated he was appointed as an Addl. Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh for a period of 2 years and appointed as permanent Judge of A.P. High Court with effect in the year 1976. He was elevated as Supreme Court Judge and retired in the year 1994. He was chairman of the National Law Commission from July 1995 to August 1997 and Press Council of India from August 2001 to February 2005.

Justice Jayachandra Reddy worked for the development of his village where he was born and influenced many people to study, some of whom have become successful lawyers, IAS officers and senior officials in the police departments, Timmasamudram locals say.

Rayachoti Bar Association President Nagireddy, Secretary Reddeppareddy and other lawyers expressed their condolences over the death of Jayachandra Reddy.

Justice Jayachandra Reddy was closely associated with the late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and freedom fighter from Sundapalli Yerrapureddy Adinarayana Reddy.

Jayachandra Reddy's funeral will take place in Bangalore on Tuesday, relatives said.

