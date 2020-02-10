AMARAVATI: The State government has taken a revolutionary step in the development of the Agriculture sector by imparting technology and knowledge transfer to farmers in the state. As per the agreements, the organisations are going to provide holistic technical assistance for the farmers to create a sustainable environment and increase the income levels of the farmers. Institutions like Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), National Institute of Plant Health Management, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, Central Fertiliser Quality and Training Institute, National Seed Research and Training Institute etc have been partnered with the State government

Minister for Agriculture, Kurasala Kannababu said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expecting new trends in Agriculture and planning to increase the value for the agricultural products. He further stated that these agreements with the organisations would benefit the farmers to a large extent, even as knowledge exchange. "We are also planning to increase the storage capacity, where every Mandal should have a minimum storage capacity of 5000 metric tonnes. Currently, farmers are also being provided with free electricity for 9 hours and soon this will be made available across the State. Also, cold storage will be established in a large scale across the state. Rythu Bharosa centres are being operated successfully in all villages.”

To benefit farmers in all the possible ways, 19,000 employees were placed in rythu bharosa centres and AP is the only state with the highest number field assistants. “AP Stands first in aquaculture in the entire country and we are still trying to improve in all possible ways. We are setting up research labs based on the requirement across the State,” said Minister for Fisheries, Mopidevi Venkataramana.