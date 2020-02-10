HYDERABAD: Utility vehicle-manufacturer Isuzu Motors India had commenced phase-II operations of its facility with an investment of Rs 400 crore at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, February 10.

The company released a press note, in which it state that it is an an important milestone in the journey of Isuzu to commence the Phase-II Operations of our engine assembly plant in AP.

Executive vice-president of Isuzu Motors Limited Toru Nakata Japan said, our manufacturing capabilities will further strengthen our growth and widen our potential in the global market with this phase-II operations in AP plant.

He even said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for extending their continuous support, and we look forward for a mutually beneficial relationship."

