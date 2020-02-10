AMARAVATI: Income Tax officials are conducting raids on the houses and offices of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's former personal assistant, P Srinivas's house that entered the fifth day on Monday.

The IT officials are continuing their raids on the houses of Srinivas which is located in Vijayawada and several vital documents were seized during the operation. They are also conducting raids on Avexa Corporation, which belongs to Sharath, the son of former minister Pratipati Pulla Rao and in the residence of Kilari Rajesh who is said to be a close aide of Nara Lokesh.

IT sleuths conducted raids as there were reports stating that they were distributing hawala money in various states during elections. It is learnt that sub-contracts have been sanctioned from a renowned company, which has undertaken the construction works of the capital city, Amaravati. They did not do any works and on other hand, have created illegal invoices showing that word has been done.

Money was withdrawn from banks and later it was distributed through hawala transactions and laundered through various accounts. The IT officials are questioning him about these transactions based on the bank statements, which is the reason for the raids continuing to the fifth day. The IT sleuths from Delhi are investigating in a phased manner and are not allowing anyone near the residence or offices where the raids are being conducted. It is reported that raids were also conducted on a prominent TRS political leader's brother's house but the IT officials are tight-lipped about the whole operations.

Srinivas who was Chandrababu's PA is apparently said to have vital financial information related to the TDP Chief and his son Nara Lokesh.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials were called in to assist the IT officials amidst high security.

