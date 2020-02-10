AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Board (APERC) announced new tariff hikes on Monday, February 10. House hold tariff rates under 500 units were not increased. The unit price increases by 90 paise per unit from Rs 9.05 to Rs 9.95 for those consuming power above 500 units. The state government has agreed to waive of Rs 8.353 crore as subsidy for the farmers and paid the amount to electricity companies to provide free electricity to the farmers.

However, the state government has increased subsidy by 18 percent when compared to last year. With this increase in subsidy it will benefit an additional 18 lakh farmers. The AP government has made an agreement to pay Rs 1,707.07 crore to power companies for providing subsidy of electricity to households within 500 units.

