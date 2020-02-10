AMARAVATI: In a revolutionary measure to develop agriculture sector, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a "path-breaking" memoranda of understanding with 11 reputed organisations across the country on Monday. In the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, representatives of various organisations signed the agreements.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It is very important to partner with such eminent organisations for the development and improvement in the agriculture standards. Soon after forming the government, we have taken initiatives to provide good governance right at the village level itself.

Through village and ward volunteers, all the government services are being provided in the village level right at the doorstep of the beneficiary. We have also established 11,158 rythu bharosa centres across the State for the benefit of the farmers and by June all these centres will be made available with Agriculture assistants, Horticulture Assistant, Veterinary and Aqua assistants. Farmers will be given quality seeds, fertilisers and farmer equipment through rythu bharosa centres. Also, they can sell their produce through these centres not less than the support price given by the government.”