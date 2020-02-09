AMARAVATI: Eighteen Indian Police Sevice (IPS ) has been promoted by the state government on Saturday. The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney in this regard. those promoted to the rank of Addition Director General of Police are Athul Singh, RK Meena who belonged to 1995 batch.

While, CH Srikanth, A S Khan, J Prabhakar Rao, D Nagendra Kumar who belonged to 2002 batch were promoted to rank of IG. on the other hand, the government elevated the officers K Raghuram, AK Ravi Krishna, Sarvasresta Tripati, R Jaya Laxmi, GVG Ashok Kumar, G Vijay Kumar, S Hari Krishna, M Ravi Prakash, SV Rajashekhara Babu, KV Mohan Roa and PHD Ramakrishna who belonged to 2006 batch to the DIG rank.

