Among its unique features, the Disha police station will work 24 hours, and 52 employees have been deployed in the station. The government also plans to set up 13 Disha police stations across the state.

Apart from this, 18 Disha control rooms will work 24 hours. The Rajamahendravaram Disha police station is built on 4,000 sq. ft. and is spread across two floors. Every Disha police station will be under the supervision of two DSP Deputy Superintendent of Police, apart from five inspectors, 18 constables, two data entry operators and one cyber expert. Disha police station will have a forensic lab and special court, besides investigating the case.

A special control room police will set up Disha App for the women safety. CM YS Jagan will address a one-day workshop that will be organized at Adikavi Nannaya University.

In a move towards woman security after the heinous act of Disha brutal gangrape and murder case in neighbouring state Telangana, CM YS Jagan had enacted the AP Disha Act 2019 law. Under the Disha Act proposed by the AP state government, the accused will get capital punishment if there are proper evidence to prove crime cases against women such as rape.

The judgement would be announced in 21 days, conduct enquiry in 7 days and investigation in 14 days. This law is an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law.