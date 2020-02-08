AMARAVATI: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanarayana stated that based on the Nava Sakam Survey, 4,16,034 members have been listed as ineligible for pensions.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Minister stated that as per the household power consumption limit of 300 units per month, 8900 people have been removed from the list. He assured that the officials will once again check the list of ineligible members and take up a drive to make sure every eligible person gets the pension.

“As of the promise given by our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the age limit for the old-age pensioners was decreased from 65 years to 60 years. With the new age relaxation rule, the number of beneficiaries has increased to 6,46,724. Since oppositoon leader Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that we removed seven lakh members from the pensioner’s list, once again we shall go through the list of ineligible candidates. If any eligible candidate falls into the ineligible category then we would issue the pension amount for the previous month too,” he said.

The Minister further stated that TDP members are intentionally spreading false news against the government of shifting of KIA company was also spread by the TDP members. “Naidu destroyed the State economy and turned the State bankrupt. Chandrababu Naidu has got evil intentions to destroy the growth of the State and thus going with false propaganda to make sure no one comes for investing in AP.

TDP MP’s are openly lying in parliament and the public is not going to get carried away with their lies. To date, we haven’t asked any company in the Millennium Towers to vacate or issued any orders as such. We are issuing GO’s as per our limitations and following the court instructions too. In fact, the shifting of the Vigilance office was done only for the convenience of the administration. There is no rule stating that the Vigilance office has to be in Vijayawada only.” he added.

